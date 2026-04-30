Girl With Grit to offer ‘Train-the-Trainer’ session at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center in May

Register for the Girl With Grit workshop

SAN ANTONIO – Educators, campus leaders and program directors can sign up for the Girl with Grit “trainer of trainers” sessions scheduled on May 5 and May 12 at the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, 10750 Pleasanton Road.

The hands-on, one-day teacher training is designed to prepare participants to lead the Girl with Grit Camp in their district, whether as a summer camp or afterschool program.

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Organizers said no prior experience is required, and attendees will train alongside Blythe, the founder of Girl with Grit.

The workshop will cover basic tool safety and the Engineering Design Process, with step-by-step guidance and a deep dive into the one-week camp curriculum and daily activities.

Participants will also have time to ask questions and troubleshoot site-specific needs in a collaborative setting, organizers said.

The session runs from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., and CPE credits are available. The registration fee is $150. Participants can use the registration number #117930.

Registration ends at 12 a.m. Thursday, May 7. For more information, contact rolando.ruvalcaba@esc20.net.