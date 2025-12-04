Murder suspect was free for 13 days before BCSO realized he was unknowingly released from jail

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said nearly two weeks elapsed between the time it unknowingly released a man accused of murder and when that suspect was taken back into custody.

Angel David Salas, 18, was re-arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Salas was released due to jail booking staff not having the “system permissions” to view active juvenile warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Recommended Videos

In a statement, BCSO said on Wednesday that Salas was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Nov. 19, despite having active murder and aggravated robbery warrants.

The statement said that an internal review revealed that jail staff did not have access to Salas’ juvenile records at the time of his release, since “juvenile information is maintained on a separate, restricted database outside of BCSO’s authorized network.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke to KSAT on Wednesday about the mishap.

“One of the big things for us, in this, is, of course, glaringly obvious — that we did not have access to information that we should have had,” Salazar said, in part. “Under the law, there is a reason juvenile information needs to be kept separate from adult information, but there are exceptions for criminal justice agencies to be able to see these things, for obvious reasons.”

As a result, the sheriff’s office said that the staff could not view Salas’ active warrants. BCSO added that court records showed that Salas had no warrants at the time of his release.

On Monday, the county’s juvenile courts notified the sheriff’s office that Salas had not appeared in Bexar County custody, the statement said.

“Upon receiving this notification, BCSO immediately initiated efforts to locate Salas and worked continuously, overnight and into the following day, until he was successfully apprehended on Tuesday evening,” the sheriff’s office said.

As of Wednesday, Salas has since been booked in the Bexar County jail for the active murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to BCSO.

Salazar also said that the juvenile and adult information issue has since been corrected.

“One hundred percent of my booking people now have access to see juvenile information,” Salazar said.

November release from jail

Bexar County court records show that Salas was first booked into the Bexar County jail in December 2024 after San Antonio police officers arrested him for evading arrest, resisting arrest and failure to identify. At the time, Salas also had three juvenile warrants.

Approximately seven days later, the sheriff’s office said that Salas was magistrated on three additional warrants, including two counts of burglary of vehicles and one count of theft of a firearm.

In August 2025, BCSO said that Salas was booked on a seventh charge: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

When Salas was released from custody on Nov. 19, the statement said four of Salas’ charges were dismissed. Another charge had reached sentence expiration.

Salas’ judgment was satisfied in two of the other cases, according to BCSO, meaning he spent enough time in jail to cover sentences handed down by a judge.

The details surrounding the alleged murder and aggravated robbery charges are currently unclear. KSAT contacted BCSO, who then suggested reaching out to San Antonio police officers for additional details.

As of Wednesday evening, SAPD has yet to respond to KSAT’s questions.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: