SAPD says man killed, woman injured after they confronted burglars outside Twin Peaks restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said an attempted burglary turned into a deadly shooting outside a Northwest Side restaurant.

Investigators said a man and woman were dining at Twin Peaks around 1 a.m. Saturday located on the Interstate 10 access road near De Zavala Road. After they finished eating, police said the man and woman walked out of the restaurant and found multiple people attempting to break into their car.

The man confronted the burglars and a verbal fight ensued. An SAPD sergeant on scene told KSAT that one of the burglars drew a weapon and fired toward the man.

The man was struck in the chest. When emergency personnel arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the woman was grazed by the same round, but she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. It is unclear how many burglars were involved in the incident.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.