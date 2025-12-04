Teen charged in brother’s shooting death returns to juvenile court following release

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Friday, July 25, 2025, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager accused of shooting and killing his brother will be back in juvenile court on Thursday.

He is charged with manslaughter in connection with the July 25 shooting death of his 8-year-old brother, Daniel Casares, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street on the Southeast Side.

Recommended Videos

The gun accidentally went off while the teen was handling it, according to SAPD.

Below is a timeline of the case:

July 25, 2025: Daniel Casares died after he was accidentally shot in the neck.

July 28, 2025: His brother, 13, was His brother, 13, was charged with manslaughter , according to San Antonio police. In a hearing, Judge William “Cruz” Shaw ruled the boy was to remain in custody.

Aug. 11, 2025: The The boy appeared in court as his family pleaded for his release ahead of the new school year. “This is a real accident, and it’s an accident that obviously is very, very serious,” defense attorney Neil Calfas told the court. Calfas described his client as a good student with no previous disciplinary record. The teen’s father expressed his frustration that his son was not allowed to attend his brother’s funeral. Shaw apologized, saying that he would have made arrangements if he had known.

Aug. 19, 2025: The The boy was released from juvenile detention to the care of his grandmother. Shaw outlined strict conditions for his release, including attending school and counseling sessions, and having weekly checkups. He could not have contact with guns, ammunition or people who were inside the home on the day of the shooting, besides siblings.

The boy, sources told KSAT, violated the conditions of his release and is back in juvenile detention.

KSAT will provide an update in this story following the hearing.

Read also: