Judge sets conditions for possible release of 13-year-old charged in brother’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his brother appeared in court on Monday as his family pleaded for his release ahead of the new school year.

San Antonio police said the teen is charged with manslaughter in connection with the July 25 shooting death of his 8-year-old brother, Daniel Casares.

The gun accidentally went off while the teen was handling it, according to SAPD.

“This is a real accident, and it’s an accident that obviously is very, very serious,” defense attorney Neil Calfas told the court. Calfas described his client as a good student with no previous disciplinary record.

The teen’s father also addressed the court. He expressed his frustration that his son was not allowed to attend his brother’s funeral.

Judge William “Cruz” Shaw apologized, saying that he would have made arrangements if he had known.

“You deserve to be there,” Shaw told the teen. “If I would have known, I would’ve made special arrangements for you to see your brother.”

Shaw outlined strict conditions if the teen is to be released to his grandmother by the next hearing on Aug. 25. Those conditions include a search of her home to ensure there are no guns or ammunition, the teen beginning counseling immediately and avoiding trouble while in juvenile detention.

Shaw also requested that arrangements be made for the teen to visit his brother’s burial site.

SAPD said the investigation remains active and open. It is unclear whether any adult would face charges in this case.

