SAPD: Teen charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal shooting of 8-year-old brother

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Friday, July 25, 2025, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager detained in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old brother was arrested and formally charged with manslaughter on Monday, according to San Antonio police.

On Saturday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and a family member confirmed the victim, Daniel Casares, had died from his injuries.

Recommended Videos

The ME’s office ruled that Casares died from a gunshot wound to the head and neck. The manner of death has not been determined.

SAPD’s Monday update formally said the two were brothers.

The teen, 13, and his father appeared in a Bexar County juvenile courtroom on Monday morning.

Judge William Cruz Shaw ruled the boy was to remain in custody. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Background

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street, not far from East Southcross Boulevard and Pecan Valley Drive.

According to an SAPD preliminary report on Saturday, four juveniles were detained.

Upon arrival, officers found Casares inside the home with a gunshot wound.

In the preliminary report, SAPD said the 13-year-old was suspected of handling the gun when it accidentally went off.

Initially, SAPD said Casares and three other juveniles were handling the gun.

A family member told KSAT on Saturday that there were actually six children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Casares was shot once in the neck, police said.

No parents or guardians were at the home when the shooting occurred, police said, and it’s unknown if the children were playing with the gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editors Note: SAPD originally told KSAT the boy was 10 years old. However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the boy was 8 years old.

Read also: