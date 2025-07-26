10-year-old boy dies after being shot in neck at Southeast Side home, ME’s office says

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Friday, July 25, 2025, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot in the neck on the Southeast Side.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and a family member confirmed Saturday that Daniel Casares had died from his injuries.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on a cause or manner of death.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street, not far from East Southcross Boulevard and Pecan Valley Drive.

The San Antonio Police Department said Casares and three other juveniles were handling a gun when, at some point, the gun went off.

A family member told KSAT on Saturday that there were actually six children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Casares was shot once in the neck, police said.

No parents or guardians were at the home when the shooting occurred, police said, and it’s unknown if the children were playing with the gun.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

