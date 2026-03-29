Pride sidewalks unveiled in San Antonio after state ordered rainbow crosswalk removal

SAN ANTONIO – Rainbows have returned to the pavement of North Main Avenue after the city unveiled its new Pride sidewalks Sunday afternoon.

The new, rainbow sidewalks extend one block north and one block south of Main’s intersection with Evergreen Street.

The design also includes elements of the Progress Pride flag, with blue, pink and white stripes to represent the transgender community, as well as black and brown stripes to represent queer people of color.

People gather in San Antonio's Pride Cultural Heritage District during a ribbon cutting for the city's new rainbow sidewalks on Sunday, March 29, 2026. (KSAT 12)

It comes a little over two months after crews were first seen removing rainbow crosswalks from the intersection, after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the removal of such crosswalks from Texas roadways on Oct. 8.

“We might’ve had to do what the state wants on their property,” said Councilmember Sukh Kaur, whose district includes the Pride district, “but we’re doing what we want on our property.”

Notably, San Antonio’s crosswalks had been largely funded through private donations and were not located on state-maintained roadways, but the city was unable to secure a state exemption to keep the crosswalks.

Live Oak Singers, a chorus of LGBTQ+ community members and allies, perform at the unveiling of San Antonio's new rainbow sidewalks in the Pride Cultural Heritage District on Sunday, March 29, 2026. (KSAT 12)

Pride San Antonio and the Texas Conservative Liberty Forum sued to stop the removal of the crosswalks and the installation of the sidewalks, but a judge allowed the city to move forward.

Pride 210, a group independent of Pride San Antonio, opposed the lawsuit, arguing it delayed progress and created confusion.

Kaur said that the city continues to look at more ways to grow its support for the community and the Pride Cultural Heritage District.

“Whether that looks like more murals, more artwork, other artifacts to show off the community,” Kaur said in January, “we want to do that.”

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