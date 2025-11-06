City of San Antonio files exemption request for rainbow crosswalks after Abbott’s order for removal

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio filed an exemption request for the pride district’s rainbow crosswalks after Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to remove “any and all political ideologies” from Texas streets.

The crosswalks, located at the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Evergreen Street within the Pride Cultural Heritage District, have been a point of contention since the order.

In an Oct. 8 news release from Abbott’s office, the governor called on the Texas Department of Transportation to enforce the removal of non-standard surface markings, signage and signals that “do not directly support traffic control or safety.”

According to TxDOT, the SAFE ROADS (Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies) initiative — launched by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on July 1 — emphasizes that intersections and crosswalks should be “kept free from distractions.”

Abbott warned that cities who did not comply with the order “will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”

At an Oct. 30 event intended to rally support for the crosswalks, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones made a surprise appearance, reiterating that the city has to “pick our battles” or it could face a “world of hurt.”

Jones said in her remarks that the city still intended to file the request for exemption, but advocates said that’s not enough.

KSAT obtained a copy of the city’s exemption request, which was filed on Wednesday by Assistant City Manager John Peterek.

In the letter, which was directed to TxDOT officials, Peterek states that the department informed the city that the rainbow crosswalks were the “sole location” within city limits in violation of the new directive.

Peterek said in the letter that the city “would appreciate guidance concerning the statutory or regulatory authority TxDOT is relying on to support its new directive.”

“The City does not believe the rainbow-colored crosswalks are prohibited by the current Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways,” the letter says.

The city cites a “demonstrable public safety benefit” and “overwhelming community benefit and support” as reasons for exemption.

According to safety data, pedestrian injuries are less frequent at the intersection since the installation of the rainbow crosswalks and are less frequent than a nearby intersection in comparison, the letter states.

“The available safety data shows the intersection at N. Main Ave. and E. Evergreen St. is safer now than it was prior to the installation of the rainbow striping,” the letter states.

The letter also notes the crosswalks as a “centerpiece” of the pride district.

“The rainbow-colored crosswalks, and the neighborhood and community they represent, are deeply ingrained into the culture of San Antonio, and they continue to serve as a symbol of inclusiveness and safety,” the letter says.

