Pride San Antonio to host dedication ceremony for new cultural district

SAN ANTONIO – Pride San Antonio, as well as City Council Districts 1 and 2, will be hosting the Official Pride Cultural Heritage District Dedication Ceremony on Friday.

Several symbols with connections to the District will be featured at the San Antonio Rainbow Crosswalks on North Main Avenue, located within the Pride Cultural Heritage District.

According to a press release, some of these organizations include the San Antonio Gender Association, Pride Center San Antonio, the Royal, Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Alamo Empire.

Notable events will also be there, such as the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade, the San Antonio QFest LGBT International Film Festival and Fiesta Frenzy.

The dedication ceremony will mark the official kickoff to Pride Week 2025, the release said.

The ceremony for the Pride Cultural Historic District will feature performances and speeches about the San Antonio Pride Community’s past, present and future.

The district aims to serve as a “live, visible, and memorable connection to our community as a place of honor, safety, and integrity,” according to the release.

The new cultural district was approved by the City of San Antonio on June 4. The official area is between Elmira Street and Mistletoe Avenue in the North Main Avenue area.

“We need to have spaces that are safe,” Antonio Gonzalez-Martinez with the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce said. “When we have districts that are identified and that represent people, and where people can go and feel safe, I think it’s extremely important.”

The release said this year’s theme for Pride Week is CommUNITY. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

