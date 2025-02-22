Pride Center San Antonio bolsters support for local LGBTQ+ community

SAN ANTONIO – Amid growing challenges from governments across the state and nation, Pride Center San Antonio remains a crucial support system for the LGBTQ+ community in the Alamo City, particularly for transgender individuals.

The center serves as a steadfast resource for those navigating complex legal issues.

“The Pride Center is always going to be here,” said Cydney Varner, community empowerment coordinator. “We want to share with everybody that you are more than welcome to reach out to us. We know that this is a very stressful time, and there’s a lot of ambiguity about what’s going on.”

The center actively engages with community partners to provide direct support and hosts informational sessions.

“We’ve had a lot of our community partners contact us and say, ‘Hey, we want to get something started. How can we get the ball rolling?’” Varner explained. “We encourage them to engage with the community and collaborate on ways to provide support.”

Varner also addressed the concerns of younger community members regarding the rollback of protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and a lot of fear surrounding everything that’s going on right now, and the uncertainty of looking for next steps, wanting to create safety plans,” Varner said. “And so we’ve just been doing our best to make sure that we are sitting down with those youth and saying, ‘Hey, we know things are a little tough right now, but we’ve been through this battle before. We’ve weathered the storm. We’re going to weather it again together. You’re not alone in this.’”

Recently, the center held a Youth Empowerment Conference, offering sessions on career development, mental health, and financial literacy.

Varner emphasized the importance of community involvement, saying, “We ask people to come to the center, host events, and donate their time and resources.”

The Pride Center is continuously seeking volunteers to help ensure the success of its initiatives. For more information on resources and volunteer opportunities, click here.

