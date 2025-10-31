WATCH: Video shows ‘chilly’ response to Mayor Jones’ speech at Pride SA crosswalk event

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones received a less-than-enthusiastic response Thursday evening during an event organized by several LGBTQ+ organizations at the rainbow crosswalk in the Pride Cultural Heritage District.

Community members had gathered to fight state and federal orders to remove the rainbow crosswalk.

In early October, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive stating that all cities and counties in Texas must comply with the order. He gave cities and counties 30 days to comply with the directive.

The crosswalk is in the crosshairs of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s SAFE ROADS initiative, which states intersections and crosswalks should be “kept free from distractions.”

Jones took the stage in a late evening appearance. In a video taken by Pride San Antonio during the Thursday night gathering, Jones is seen speaking on stage near a petition with signatures advocating against the removal of the crosswalk.

“I am with you on this issue ... because I am one of you. I know the moment in time that we are in,” Jones told the crowd. “You don’t think the gay mayor has some thoughts on this? You’re talking to somebody that served under ‘Dont Ask, Don’t Tell.’”

Jones formerly served as the under secretary of the Air Force.

Throughout her comments, members of the crowd can be heard asking Jones if she would sign the resolution. During her six minutes on stage, she never answered the question.

“I felt like she was defensive when she got there,” said James Poindexter, the secretary for Pride San Antonio. “I felt like she was dismissive.”

Jones first shared her position during a KSAT Q&A segment on Oct. 21, where she said that the city had to “pick our battles” or it could face a “world of hurt.”

WATCH BELOW: Mayor offers ways to support LGBTQ+ community amid state’s rainbow crosswalk removal order

The comments stem from a threat by Abbott, which warned cities that do not comply will “face consequences including the withholding or denial of federal road funding.”

“She’s given some reports to the media where she used the term ‘a world of hurt.’ Last night she used the word ‘retribution’ repeatedly,” Poindexter said.

While advocates said they understand what’s at stake, they also said the city shouldn’t just be bullied into submission.

“I understand the threats that came from the governor,” Poindexter said. “She agrees, we all agree, this exemption is probably going to get denied.”

“The problem is there’s no legal basis,” Poindexter continued. “This is beatable.”

Jones did say that the city will still file an exemption to the governor’s directive, but said she was “not optimistic” about it being approved.

Pride San Antonio hopes the city takes “every legal measure,” even if that means a lawsuit, Poindexter said.

After speaking for approximately six minutes of the 11-minute video, Jones exits the stage.

Her comments largely consisted of advocating for solutions to expressing support for the community outside of the crosswalk.

“My pride is not tied to this paint,” Jones said. “There’s a number of ways in which we can show our pride, make sure our community feels seen and heard, and not invite unneeded retribution against the most vulnerable in our community.”

“We are not always going to agree, and I understand that and respect that,” Jones continued, “(but) thank you for exercising your First Amendment rights and being out here. I appreciate you doing that.”

There were spots for each city council member, including the mayor, to sign the group’s petition advocating against the removal of the crosswalk, Poindexter said. It is unclear whether Jones signed the petition.

While the announcement that Jones was coming was initially exciting, Poindexter said the response to her comments was “chilly.”

“There was a great sense of hope that seemed to go over the whole community,” Poindexter said. “All of a sudden, she came in with her cold delivery of everything, and it did turn real chilly all of a sudden.”

Read also: