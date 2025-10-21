San Antonio LGBTQ+ advisory board opposes Abbott’s order to remove rainbow crosswalks

San Antonio's Rainbow Crosswalk was restored after being damaged in January.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board is pushing back against a recent order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to remove the rainbow crosswalks in downtown.

The board met on Monday night to discuss a proposed resolution regarding the order, according to its agenda.

According to a social media post by one of the LGBTQ Advisory Board Members, Michael Rendon, San Antonio plans to be the first and only city in Texas to push back against the directive.

The city is planning on filing an exception to Abbott’s order, and the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board will be submitting a resolution to the Mayor and City Council to “reaffirm their support.”

“I will continue to show up for our community — because I am proud of who we are, proud of what we stand for, and proud of the love and strength that define our San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ family!" Rendon said, in part.

The next LGBTQ+ Advisory Board meeting will be on Nov. 17 at 4:15 p.m.

Background

Two weeks ago, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all sidewalks “conveying social, political, or ideological messages” to be removed from Texas roadways. Abbott said he is trying to keep roads in the state safe from distraction for drivers.

A letter from TxDOT arrived soon after, telling the City of San Antonio it needed to remove the rainbow crosswalks within 30 days.

According to the order, non-compliance could result in consequences, such as loss of state funding.

The day after the order was filed, City of San Antonio officials announced there were “no immediate plans to make changes to any roadways.”

In a statement sent to KSAT, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said the city attorney and city manager are awaiting further information from TxDOT to understand “the full scope of what may be impacted.”

“As Mayor, I remain committed to balancing our community’s transportation needs with ensuring everyone in our community feels safe, welcomed and supported,” she said.

The crosswalk, located at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, has been a part of the city’s Pride Cultural Heritage District since 2018.

It received a restoration last January after a water main break damaged the paint.

