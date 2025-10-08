Gov. Abbott directs TxDOT to enforce removal of ‘all political ideologies’ from Texas streets

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to enforce the removal of “any and all political ideologies” from Texas streets, warning that cities who do not comply will “face consequences.”

Non-standard surface markings, signage and signals that “do not directly support traffic control or safety” are prohibited, according to a Wednesday news release from Abbott’s office.

Symbols, flags or other markings “conveying social, political, or ideological messages” are also banned, the release states, citing “federal and state guidelines for roadway safety.”

In the release, the governor said any city that does not comply with the standards “will face consequences including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding and suspension of agreements with TxDOT.”

In a separate letter on Wednesday to city and county transportation officials, TxDOT said prohibited pavement markings on roads include decorative crosswalks and murals conveying artwork or other messages, “unless they serve a direct traffic control or safety function.”

According to TxDOT, the SAFE ROADS (Safe Arterials for Everyone through Reliable Operations and Distraction-Reducing Strategies) initiative — launched by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on July 1 — emphasizes that intersections and crosswalks should be “kept free from distractions.”

Distractions could include “political messages, artwork, or any other non-standard markings that may compromise safety,” TxDOT’s release states.

The standards also apply to pavement surface markings installed and maintained by local jurisdictions, TxDOT said. Local jurisdictions must ensure compliance within 30 days.

TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Division may grant written approvals for exceptions “based on a demonstrated public safety benefit or compelling justification,” the agency said.

KSAT has reached out to the City of San Antonio to see how the guidance could affect local streets, including the city’s Rainbow Crosswalk on North Main Avenue located within the Pride Cultural Heritage District.

“Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways,” Abbott said. “Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets. To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas.”

Read TxDOT’s full letter below:

