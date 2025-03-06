San Antonio’s Rainbow Crosswalk receives paint restoration

San Antonio's Rainbow Crosswalk was restored after being damaged in January.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Rainbow Crosswalk, which is painted at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, received a paint makeover after being damaged in January.

The damage came from a water main break, as San Antonio Water System (SAWS) workers had to cut into the street to reach an underground cutoff valve, which caused the paint to be stripped.

A city official told KSAT that the restoration should be completed on Wednesday or Thursday, adding that SAWS will reimburse the city for the repair work.