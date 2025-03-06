Skip to main content
San Antonio’s Rainbow Crosswalk receives paint restoration

The crosswalk is located on North Main Avenue and Evergreen Street inside San Antonio’s gay business district

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: South Texas Pride, SAWS, San Antonio, LGBTQ+, Rainbow Crosswalk
San Antonio's Rainbow Crosswalk was restored after being damaged in January. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Rainbow Crosswalk, which is painted at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, received a paint makeover after being damaged in January.

The damage came from a water main break, as San Antonio Water System (SAWS) workers had to cut into the street to reach an underground cutoff valve, which caused the paint to be stripped.

A city official told KSAT that the restoration should be completed on Wednesday or Thursday, adding that SAWS will reimburse the city for the repair work.

About the Authors
Rocky Garza headshot

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

