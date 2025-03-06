San Antonio’s Rainbow Crosswalk receives paint restoration The crosswalk is located on North Main Avenue and Evergreen Street inside San Antonio’s gay business district San Antonio's Rainbow Crosswalk was restored after being damaged in January. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Rainbow Crosswalk, which is painted at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, received a paint makeover after being damaged in January.
The damage came from a water main break, as San Antonio Water System (SAWS) workers had to cut into the street to reach an underground cutoff valve, which caused the paint to be stripped.
A city official told KSAT that the restoration should be completed on Wednesday or Thursday, adding that SAWS will reimburse the city for the repair work.
