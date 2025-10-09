Fight over the rainbow crosswalk: City leaders, community react to Gov. Abbott’s request to remove it

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott wants “political ideologies” removed from Texas streets.

The governor, in his directive issued on Wednesday, warned that cities failing to comply will face consequences.

There are concerns about whether the rainbow crosswalks in a historic area of San Antonio, north of downtown, might be removed.

Local artist Lakey360 woke up early to start beautifying the sidewalks of the Pride district near the rainbow crosswalks on Main Avenue and Evergreen Street.

“Show them, hey, like, I don’t know why your government’s coming at you, but you know, there are people in your community who care,” Lakey360 said.

Lakey360 made his way to the intersection after hearing about Abbott’s directive to TxDOT to enforce the removal of all political ideologies from Texas streets, citing safety reasons.

Lakey360 said it’s his small way of protesting — peacefully.

“The world can be a sad place sometimes,” Lakey360 said. “So if each of us do our little parts that we can to make it a little prettier, I think it makes it a little easier for all of us.”

The rainbow crosswalk was installed in 2018 after Pride San Antonio donated over $19,000 for the paint and upkeep.

The city spent $12,000 installing it after the City Council approved the request for the installation.

District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Sukh Kaur said the city is working to file an exemption with the state, saying it’s part of the community that represents inclusivity and is managed by a nonprofit organization.

She also said the city is working with other city attorneys across the state.

“They are trying to scare us and withholding funding from TxDOT, which we actually don’t know yet how many millions of dollars that includes,” Kaur said. “So they’re working on figuring that out. So I feel like this is just another flex from the state to show that the state has real authority over local jurisdictions.”

KSAT reached out to the city manager’s office and received the following statement:

“The City received a letter on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2025, from the Texas Department of Transportation requesting that local jurisdictions “remedy any non-compliant” pavement markings within 30 days. We are now working with TXDOT to understand the state’s specific areas of local concern. There are no immediate plans to make changes to any roadways, and any future changes will occur with City Council input."

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones released the following statement to news outlets on Thursday:

“This morning, the City Attorney and City Manager provided an update to myself and the City Council re the TxDOT communications received on October 8, 2025. They shared they are awaiting additional information from TxDOT to ensure we understand the full scope of what may be impacted. As Mayor, I remain committed to balancing our community’s transportation needs with ensuring everyone in our community feels safe, welcomed, and supported.”

KSAT requested an interview with Abbott on Wednesday about his directive and was denied. KSAT reached out again on Thursday, and the governor’s office said they are processing the request.

“The road is a road is a road, but it is trying to send a message that it is not okay for us to exist here and that we are wrong and that we should just go back into hiding,” Ira Descent, a local drag queen, said.

She said it does feel like an attack on her community, and she said they will continue to fight.

“It feels weird talking about a crosswalk like all emotional, but it really, really is because it’s what it represents the years of fighting, the years older gay and lesbian people fighting for our rights to exist in San Antonio,” she said.

Read TxDOT’s full letter below:

