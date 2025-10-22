‘Pick our battles’: Mayor offers ways to support LGBTQ+ community amid state’s rainbow crosswalk removal order

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday and shared her thoughts on the recent order made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the removal of rainbow crosswalks.

The crosswalks, located at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, have been a part of the city’s Pride Cultural Heritage District since 2018.

“There are so many more important things that I, frankly, wish leaders were focused on at all levels of government,” Jones said of the order.

Still, she recognized that the city should be “smart” and “pragmatic.”

She said the LGBTQ community’s contributions to the city could never be erased, but she said she is aware of the “world of hurt that could come to our community in terms of retribution” in regard to the order.

According to the order, non-compliance could result in consequences, such as loss of state funding.

“I recognize that it’s really important that we pick our battles,” Jones said.

Jones said supporting local LGBTQ+ businesses is another way to support the community. She said some of those businesses can be found on the city’s LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce website.

“My pride is certainly not tied to a crosswalk. My pride is in understanding who I am, the contributions that the LGBTQ community has made to our city, to our country and certainly to our state,” Jones said.

On Monday, the City of San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board met to discuss a proposed resolution and the filing of a possible exception to the order.

Jones said she’s “not optimistic” that the city will be granted the exception. She said she’s “a realist when it comes to these things.”

The next LGBTQ+ Advisory Board meeting will be at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Background

On Oct. 8, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all crosswalks “conveying social, political, or ideological messages” to be removed from Texas roadways. Abbott said he is trying to keep roads in the state free from distractions for drivers.

A letter from the Texas Department of Transportation directed at local officials said cities and counties have 30 days to ensure compliance.

The day after the order was filed, City of San Antonio officials announced there were “no immediate plans to make changes to any roadways.”

In a statement sent to KSAT, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said the city attorney and city manager are awaiting further information from TxDOT to understand “the full scope of what may be impacted.”

“As Mayor, I remain committed to balancing our community’s transportation needs with ensuring everyone in our community feels safe, welcomed and supported,” she said.

Read also: