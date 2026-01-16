Planned Parenthood South Texas adds rainbow colors to San Antonio location’s entrance Organization calls it an act of “solidarity and resistance” with the LGBTQ+ community SAN ANTONIO – After the removal of the rainbow crosswalks in the Pride Cultural Heritage District, Planned Parenthood of South Texas is painting its own pavement at health centers in San Antonio and around the Rio Grande Valley.
Local artists and LGBTQ+ organizations are leading the project, with the first two “crosswalks” installed at its locations on Richland Hills Drive in San Antonio and in Harlingen, Texas, on Thursday.
>> WATCH: San Antonio begins removal of Pride district’s rainbow crosswalks
The installation coincided with the
deadline given by state leaders to remove all “political ideologies from Texas roadways.”
Planned Parenthood South Texas said the crosswalks are their way of showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
“Everyone is welcome at our health centers,” said Laura Terrill, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Texas.
“It is more important than ever to signal to marginalized communities and people with marginalized identities who have been under consistent attack by politicians in Texas to make sure that they know that they’re seen and loved,” Terrill said.
Planned Parenthood South Texas said all seven of its locations will eventually feature the rainbow crosswalks.
