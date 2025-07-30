‘A beautiful soul’: Mother remembers 8-year-old son shot, killed at Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is reflecting on the memory of her 8-year-old son days after her son was killed in an accidental shooting.

Amanda Casares, the mother of Daniel Casares, sent KSAT 12 News a statement and photos of her son on Tuesday. She said she is remembering Daniel as “a beautiful soul” with a “gentle heart.”

“Daniel had a special way of lighting up every room,” Amanda Casares said in the statement, in part. “He was full of personality, always making us laugh with his playful spirit and unforgettable sense of humor. His smile and laughter were truly contagious, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street, near East Southcross Boulevard and Pecan Valley Drive. A preliminary SAPD report stated that a 13-year-old was suspected of handling a gun when it accidentally discharged.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Daniel Casares died of a gunshot wound to his head and neck.

On Tuesday, Daniel’s mother said that he “dreamed of becoming an aircraft pilot one day.”

“Our sweet boy will be deeply missed, but his love, light, and laughter will forever live in our hearts,” Amanda Casares’ statement continued, in part. “We will carry him with us always.”

Daniel’s father and his 13-year-old brother both appeared in a Bexar County juvenile courtroom on Monday.

Daniel’s brother, who has been charged with manslaughter, will make his next court appearance on Aug. 11.

