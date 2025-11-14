Murder charge dropped for teen accused of fatally shooting man in East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A teen facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in an East Side home in June 2023 had his charges dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to court records.

The case was dismissed on Wednesday, records show.

Daeveon Drew, 18, was arrested in early January by San Antonio police on a count of first-degree murder in the death of Herman Purvis, 51, records show.

Purvis was found shot inside a home in the 4400 block of Hampstead Street on June 10, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene, San Antonio police said.

Drew was arrested again in May in an unrelated case of continuous family violence. That charge was dismissed in July, records show.