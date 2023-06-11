83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 suspects in custody, including teen, after man found shot dead in home, SAPD says

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 4400 block of Hampstead St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, East Side, SAPD, Crime
Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, including a teenager, were taken into custody after a man was found shot dead inside an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Hampstead Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest in the hallway of the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

SAPD said two suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody and transported to headquarters for their statements.

KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email