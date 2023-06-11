2 suspects in custody, including teen, after man found shot dead in home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, including a teenager, were taken into custody after a man was found shot dead inside an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Hampstead Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest in the hallway of the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

SAPD said two suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody and transported to headquarters for their statements.

KSAT will bring updates as they become available.