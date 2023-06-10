Suspect on the run after shooting at shopping center leaves man hospitalized, SAPD says

A fight at a shopping center on the Northwest Side ended with one man in the hospital with critical injuries and a suspect still on the run.

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at a shopping center ended with one man in the hospital with critical injuries and a suspect still on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the Northwest Side.

Witnesses told police the suspect, a man in his 30s, got into an argument with the victim, another man in his 30s, in the bathroom area of the business.

It’s unknown what the argument was about, but police said the suspect pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds.

The victim was struck by the gunfire in the upper torso and the leg area, according to SAPD. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then took off from the scene on a white and black motorcycle.

Officers said the suspect was wearing a motorcycle vest with a t-shirt, but other details on his appearance are limited.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: