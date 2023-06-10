San Antonio mother, police desperate for answers after man’s mysterious shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A local mother and San Antonio police are desperate for information about the person who shot and wounded a man outside his Northwest Side apartment last year.

Tevin Wilson was returning after a night out when someone shot him at the Connally Apartments, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, in the early morning hours of October 7.

Tevin Wilson is still struggling to recover from serious gunshot wounds that he suffered last October 7. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers at the scene told KSAT 12 that he had just messaged his girlfriend to tell her he was home. When she opened the door, he fell inside the apartment, suffering from critical wounds, police said.

Even after more than half a year, Tevin is still struggling to recover from life-changing injuries, according to his mother, Windy Wilson.

“(The shooting) left him in a state to where he can’t do anything on his own,” she said.

Before the incident, Wilson said, Tevin was a hard-working father who cared for his three children.

She described him as being “outgoing, fun and loving.”

His life, though, isn’t the only one changed by this crime.

Wilson said it affected her grandchildren, as well as herself. She’s struggling to understand who would do this to her son and why.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Wilson said. “I need closure. I need to be able to rest, and I can’t.”

Wilson said she feels alone in her pursuit to find Tevin’s shooter, and she wonders if San Antonio police have put the case on a back burner.

She said she is frustrated that she has not been able to get regular updates on the case from detectives.

“It’s understandable, her frustration,” said Lt. Michelle Ramos, a public information officer for SAPD. “No parent should ever have to go through this, having their son or daughter be the victim of a violent crime.”

Ramos said investigators are equally as stymied by the case. She said they have gone through every available clip of surveillance video from the area and talked to every witness they can find.

Still, they have no answers.

“We’re hoping and pleading with anybody that may have information to please contact our homicide unit,” Ramos said.

Detectives, Ramos said, are looking for ways to take a different tact. One idea they are considering is making an appeal for information through Crime Stoppers.

In the meantime, anyone who wants to share information about the case is asked to call SAPD’s homicide unit at (210) 207-7635.

Also on KSAT: