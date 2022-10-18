‘I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why?’: Mother of shooting victim frustrated by lack of information

The mother of a local man who was shot only steps away from his front door says she is praying for his healing and clues about the person who shot him.

Tevin Wilson, 27, was heading to his apartment early on the morning of October 7 when someone aimed and shot at him.

San Antonio police said that his girlfriend called 911 after hearing gunshots, then opened the door to find him critically wounded.

His mother, Windy Wilson, is still trying to make sense of the attack.

“I’m angry. I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why? Why?” she said during an interview outside University Hospital Tuesday morning.

Wilson has barely left her son’s bedside since the day of the shooting.

She said Tevin, a father of three, was shot in his head, arm, and leg and is currently hooked up to medical equipment and unable to communicate.

Additionally, Wilson says she is growing frustrated with the lack of information about what happened to her son.

Wilson said she has heard very little from investigators.

She said she found out something was wrong in a phone call from a friend.

Later, after speaking with Tevin’s girlfriend, she learned he had been shot, she said.

“I was shaken. I was scared, not knowing how bad this was, Wilson said. “The only name I knew to call was Jesus. My son is fighting. This is horrific.”

As of late last week, police told KSAT 12 News they had not made any arrests and had no new leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call SAPD at (210) 207-7635 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.