54º

Local News

San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show

Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested in August

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, North Side
Mugshot for Timothy Kimball (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show.

Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24.

The girl’s mother had a strange conversation with Kimball that made her suspicious that Kimball may have touched her daughter inappropriately. She then searched her daughter’s room and found a hidden camera disguised as a USB charger.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the mother also recalled that Kimball once told her “if the police ever went to his work they would discover things that would put him in jail for life.”

San Antonio police contacted Kimball at work and he agreed to give a statement.

The affidavit states that Kimball admitted to recording the victim using hidden cameras.

During the interview with police, Kimball told them he purchased four hidden cameras, which he placed in the victim’s bedroom and would view those recordings at his office while touching himself in a sexual manner.

He also admitted to becoming physically aroused while giving the girl a back massage.

Kimball told police he has a “compulsion to his perversion” and has attempted to deal with it, the affidavit states.

He also told police his actions and behaviors started at the beginning of August.

Kimball was released on $125,000 bond on Aug. 25.

It’s unclear if Kimball has been continuing with his counseling services since his arrest. He’s still listed on the practice’s website.

Kimball has been practicing for 18 years, according to an online bio.

A woman working at the business said Tuesday she would pass along a phone message from KSAT to Kimball.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram