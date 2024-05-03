National Bike Month events take shape in San Antonio

Bike Month events are set to take place across San Antonio for the month of May.

SAN ANTONIO – Events and programming for San Antonio’s Bike Month celebration are taking shape across the city.

National Bike Month was established by the League of American Cyclists in 1956. During the month, advocates and organizers aim to showcase the benefits of cycling.

The San Antonio City Council held its annual proclamation ceremony during its A Session on Thursday morning.

Catherine Hernandez, director of the city’s transportation department, was joined by members of her department and several advocates and partners during the proclamation.

“We’re excited to be leading efforts and initiatives that help to promote multiple modes of opportunities to move further and farther in our city,” Hernandez said during the council meeting.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, several events and pop-ups across the city are expected.

Below is a list of some of the selected programming. For a full calendar of events, click here.

Salado Creek Greenway trail activation

Officials with the transportation department and the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will be on-site on part of the Salado Creek Greenway for Cinco De Mayo.

Both groups will set up pop-ups at two ends of the trail — Lady Bird Johnson Park and Wilshire Terrace Park.

The public is encouraged to walk, run or bike the trail and learn about transportation along the way.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Future of Cycling & Multimodal Transportation in San Antonio

ActivateSA, a local bike advocacy organization, will host a discussion about bike transportation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the Hermann Sons Ballroom in downtown San Antonio.

Topics of discussion will include updates to the city’s Complete Streets policy, infrastructure updates and the Bike Network Plan.

Click here to RSVP to this event.

Ride of Silence

The International Ride of Silence, in its 22nd year, will honor cyclists killed or injured on roadways.

It also serves as solidarity for the cycling community, uniting all types of riders around a common cause: shared roads.

Riders ride in a silent procession, draped in white shirts for the duration of the ride. Hand signals will be used for safe traveling on the road.

San Antonio’s Ride of Silence will travel nine miles, starting at Main Plaza and traversing downtown. Participants are encouraged to meet at Main Plaza at 6:30 on Wednesday, May 15.

Bike to Work Day

Bike to Work Day encourages everyone to choose their bike, if possible, on their way to work.

Energizer stations will be set up from Mahncke Park to Southtown and across the downtown corridor. The stations will offer cyclists educational materials, breakfast items and a chance to win prizes.

To see all of the energizer station locations, click here.

If you choose to get on a bike during the month or in the future, know that safety is critical. For more information on city bike ordinances, click here.