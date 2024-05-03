Whataburger among businesses offering freebies, discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week.

It’s nice to get those thoughtful, handwritten notes with gifts from students and parents.

Recommended Videos

But, the freebies are also nice — especially during this busy time of year.

Here is a list of some of the offers for educators from restaurants and businesses this week:

7 Brew is offering a free drink card for customers who purchase $25 in gift cards from May 6-12.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering 10% off for teachers both in-store and online through May 11. School ID will be verified at checkout.

McAlister’s Deli is offering teachers a free iced tea from May 6-12 with ID.

Salata - Educators can get 20% off their total on Tuesday, May 7 as well as 20% off catering orders of $200 or more from May 6-10. Educators can also get free delivery through DoorDash from May 6-10.

Whataburger is giving teachers a free breakfast item from 5-9 a.m. from May 6 to May 10. Any school employee can show a school ID and get a free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and a WhataTeacher lanyard. In addition, 63 teachers will be selected to receive a $1,000 grant.

Check back. This page will be updated with more deals as they are announced.