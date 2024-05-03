77º
Weekend Forecast: Damp mornings continue, monitoring storms northwest of San Antonio

Storms that come together over West Texas could move in our direction Saturday and Sunday mornings

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

There is a small chance that storms from West Texas could arrive to the area both Saturday and Sunday mornings (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Just when you thought humidity couldn’t get any thicker, it has. This will keep us very sticky and will also allow for damp mornings this weekend. Fog, drizzle, and mist will likely be a part of our early mornings through the foreseeable future. But, we’ll also need to watch what takes shape across West Texas.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Damp mornings, complete with fog, mist, and drizzle continue this weekend
  • The one caveat will be for a small chance for overnight storms moving in from West Texas Friday night into Saturday morning and a slightly better chance Saturday night into Sunday morning
  • Should the storms reach us (which is still in question), they’d likely be weakening
  • Pockets of heavy rainfall or a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out
  • Rain chances fall off by next week, as temperatures warm up
  • 90s are expected by Tuesday, and with the humidity, heat indices will likely be even higher

In these type patterns, much will depend on outflow boundaries and where storms initially set up. Bottom line: this is not a slam dunk forecast, but we have brought rain chances up slightly both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

We’ll continue to keep you posted, so keep checking back for updates over the weekend!

