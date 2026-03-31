Easter weekend front: good rain chance, gusty winds, and cooler weather

Showers and storms are possible with a cold front Saturday afternoon. This will bring cooler weather for Easter Sunday.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Broken line of storms, pushes east by sunrise Thursday

EASTER FRONT: Showers, storms Saturday, then much cooler for Easter Sunday

EASTER CAMPERS: Check back for updates to the forecast

FORECAST

TODAY

For the moment, we are on repeat. Tuesday will look a lot like Monday, with just a bit of added cloud cover. The pattern begins to change on Wednesday.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT STORMS

A broken line of showers and storms will push east out of West Texas Wednesday night. They’ll arrive to the Hill Country just after sunset. As that happens, strong to severe storms are possible. The broken line will weaken as it pushes toward San Antonio, arriving after midnight. Rainfall totals will be less than a half of an inch. Rain should push east of San Antonio by sunrise Thursday. The Thursday morning commute *could* be affected depending on how quickly the rain exits to the east.

Futurecast for Thursday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EASTER WEEKEND

A cold front will move toward South Texas Saturday afternoon. It will stir up showers and storms as it does. Saturday evening has the potential to be wet and windy, as the front passes by. In the wake of the front Saturday night, gusty winds, lingering rain, and cool temperatures will make for less-than-ideal camping conditions. Clouds will hold for at least the first half of Sunday, while light showers linger. Temperatures on Easter Sunday are not expected to rise out of the 60s.

Easter weekend breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS