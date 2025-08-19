Judge releases 13-year-old charged in brother’s shooting death to grandmother

FILE - A 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his brother appears in court on Aug. 11, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his brother has been released from juvenile detention to the care of his grandmother.

On Tuesday, the teen appeared before Judge William “Cruz” Shaw, who outlined strict conditions for his release, including attending school and counseling sessions, and having weekly checkups.

Recommended Videos

He also cannot have contact with guns, ammunition, or people who were inside the home on the day of the shooting, besides siblings.

San Antonio police said the teen is charged with manslaughter in connection with the July 25 shooting death of his 8-year-old brother, Daniel Casares.

The gun accidentally went off while the teen was handling it, according to SAPD.

“I need for you to go to counseling ... not just go, I need for you to participate,” Shaw told the teen. “You’re going through feelings right now that none of us here probably understand. I need you to be open and communicate that with your therapist.”

In an Aug. 11 hearing, defense attorney Neil Calfas described his client as a good student with no previous disciplinary record.

The teen’s father also addressed the court on Aug. 11 and expressed his frustration that his son was not allowed to attend his brother’s funeral.

Shaw apologized, saying that he would have made arrangements if he had known.

SAPD said the investigation remains active and open. It is unclear whether any adult would face charges in this case.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: