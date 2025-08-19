Former Bexar County deputy indicted on new charges

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy facing a murder charge has been indicted on additional charges.

Records show Clemente Lopez was indicted on three felony charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault, in a case Sheriff Javier Salazar called “disgusting.”

In May, Lopez was charged with murder in the death of inmate Francisco Bazan. The indictment for the murder charge is pending, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Bazan was killed at the Bexar County jail when Lopez worked there, according to investigators.

Lopez resigned from his job after investigators say he admitted to opening the jail cell door that led to the assault that killed Bazan.

The former deputy was then released on bond before being rearrested on the new charges.

