Local News

San Antonio man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl pills

Tyrell Ezekiel Darden pleaded guilty to multiple charges in June 2025

KSAT Digital Staff

Gavel generic

SAN ANTONIO – A previously convicted felon from San Antonio has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of fentanyl pills intended for distribution, according to a news release.

Tyrell Ezekiel Darden, 25, attempted to flush dozens of blue pills down a toilet in July 2023 when law enforcement officials attempted to execute two felony arrest warrants.

In addition to the flushed pills, the release states that Darden was also found with over 9,800 fentanyl pills that were disguised to look like Oxycodone pills.

Officers also discovered multiple stolen guns, $4,703, as well as jewelry in Darden’s home.

Darden was indicted on Nov. 1, 2023, on one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

The release states Darden was arrested eight days after he was indicted. He later pleaded guilty to both charges in June 2025.

