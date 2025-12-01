Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
45º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Texas’ “bathroom bill” is about to go into effect. Here’s what it does.
SAPD identifies suspect arrested in connection with North Side murder investigation
Medical examiner’s office identifies man found dead on South Side road
Suspected intoxicated driver arrested, faces 14 charges after 6 children injured in crash, BCSO says

Local News

Uvalde man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, feds say

Gabriel Garcia, 38, used the Kik messaging app to upload child sexual abuse material

KSAT Digital Staff

Gavel generic

DEL RIO, Texas – A Uvalde man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Gabriel Garcia, 38, used the Kik messaging app to upload a video containing prepubescent CSAM on Feb. 3, 2021, according to court documents.

Recommended Videos

Investigators linked the account to Garcia, and federal agents executed a search warrant on his Uvalde home on Nov. 14, 2022, before arresting him the same day, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Federal investigators performed a forensic analysis and found 67 images and six videos of CSAM that Garcia received through Kik.

Garcia pleaded guilty to the crime on June 26, 2023.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos