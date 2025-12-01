Uvalde man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, feds say

DEL RIO, Texas – A Uvalde man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Gabriel Garcia, 38, used the Kik messaging app to upload a video containing prepubescent CSAM on Feb. 3, 2021, according to court documents.

Investigators linked the account to Garcia, and federal agents executed a search warrant on his Uvalde home on Nov. 14, 2022, before arresting him the same day, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Federal investigators performed a forensic analysis and found 67 images and six videos of CSAM that Garcia received through Kik.

Garcia pleaded guilty to the crime on June 26, 2023.