3 charged after fight erupts in Bexar County courtroom, BCSO says

Three people are facing charges after a fight erupted Tuesday morning in a Bexar County courtroom.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three people are facing charges after a fight erupted Tuesday morning in a Bexar County courtroom.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the three people were inside County Court 15 waiting for a hearing that was reset.

Recommended Videos

As they exited, one of the people began yelling, “further disrupting the court proceedings,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies approached the woman to place her under arrest, the sheriff’s office said, but she “immediately began resisting.”

The sheriff’s office said a second person was arrested after punching a deputy. Another person was arrested after they reportedly punched a woman.

Another person entered the courtroom during the fight. As he was being instructed to leave, he suffered an injury and was hospitalized.

The San Antonio Fire Department and EMS evaluated those who were injured.

The three people who were arrested have not yet been identified by the sheriff’s office. All were charged with hindering court proceedings by disorderly conduct and given a criminal trespass warning.

One of the arrested people was charged with assault of a public officer, the sheriff’s office said. Another person was charged with assault on a public servant.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: