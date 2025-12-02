Suspect arrested in FBI raid has 2022 murder charge dismissed; takes plea on 2 lesser counts

Paul Anthony Chacon (left) and Esteban Xavier Flores (right) are charged with murder in connection with the death of Joe Anthony Guerra in April 2022. As of December 2025, Chacon and Flores' murder charges have been dismissed, per court records.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was arrested in a 2023 FBI raid, and later charged in connection with a 2022 murder, has had the murder charge dismissed, according to court records.

Paul Anthony Chacon, 31, was one of two men arrested in the 2023 raid and charged in the same April 2022 murder of Joe Anthony Guerra, 30.

Recommended Videos

The murder charge for the second suspect, 25-year-old Esteban Xavier Flores, was also dismissed, Bexar County court records show.

Chacon, who appeared in court on Monday, instead took a plea on a lesser charge of aggravated kidnapping in connection with Guerra’s death. The count is considered a first-degree felony.

Chacon also took a plea for an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony, stemming from an incident in March 2022. He is expected to be sentenced on both charges when Chacon makes his next court appearance on Jan. 27, 2026.

He could face a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

Background

Armed SWAT agents with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies surrounded a home just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2023, located in the 2400 block of Basse Road.

At the time, an FBI spokesperson told KSAT that the agency was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activities” at the home.

KSAT later learned that Chacon and Flores were taken into custody. According to their arrest warrants, the men were initially charged with Guerra’s murder.

Authorities said Guerra’s badly decomposed body was discovered in a ditch on April 22, 2022. His body was identified through his fingerprints.

Flores was arrested on an unrelated case in June 2022. The suspect had a cellphone that contained a video from April 22, 2022, of him, Chacon and another suspect assaulting Guerra at Flores’ home, the affidavits stated.

Chacon and the other suspect then held down the victim when Flores got a cloth item, held it over his head and poured water over his face in a “waterboarding” fashion, the affidavits said.

The cellphone video also revealed through locational data that Flores was a block away from the ditch where Guerra’s body was dumped.

While it is unclear why Chacon and Flores’ murder charges were dismissed, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said in 2023 that it could not determine Guerra’s cause or manner of death.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: