‘Come out with your hands up!’: Neighbors startled by FBI, police surrounding North Side home

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – People who live in one North Side neighborhood woke up to the sights of a large, green military-style helicopter in the sky, FBI SWAT agents dressed in fatigues and carrying long guns, and multiple law enforcement agencies surrounding a nearby home.

The disturbing activity began at some point before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For Stephen Cervantes, who lives a block away from the scene in the 2400 block of Basse Road, it was a loud noise that especially startled him.

“Sounded like, maybe, a shotgun blast or vehicles ramming vehicles,” he said.

Cervantes, like many of his neighbors, walked outdoors, trying to find the source of the sights and sounds.

As he was talking to KSAT 12 News, he heard another sound—a voice blaring over a loudspeaker, aimed at someone inside one home, in particular.

“Come out with your hands up,” said the voice, which seemed to come from a law enforcement officer.

SWAT officers with the FBI appeared to be in control of the operation. San Antonio police officers who also were on hand said they had been asked to help block of the street.

A handful of ATF agents also showed up at the scene. However, the FBI appeared to take the lead on the operation. (KSAT 12 News)

Later, a few agents wearing jackets with the letters, “ATF,” on the back also could be seen milling around.

In a written statement, Trista Moxley, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said that she “can confirm the FBI is present in the vicinity of Basse Road conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities.” She also declined to release any further information.

That left neighbors to worry and speculate.

Manuel Carbajal, who lives across the street from the home, told KSAT 12 News in Spanish that he had heard gunshots coming from that home, both Tuesday night and in the recent past.

He said he also has seen a parade of different cars and people, coming and going from that home.

Stephen Cervantes was at a loss when it came to an explanation.

“No idea,” he said. “Hopefully everybody’s ok.”

At the scene, it appeared that several people had been taken into custody. However, none of the agencies or officers there released any information.