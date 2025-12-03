Affidavit: McCollum HS teacher accused of sexual assault was previously seen alone with female students

Edwardo Cantu was arrested on Tuesday; detectives believe there may be additional victims

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale Independent School District teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student was previously seen alone with female students prior to his arrest, according to an arrest affidavit.

Edwardo Cantu, 46, was arrested on Tuesday. SAPD said the alleged assault, which involved Cantu and a teenage student, happened on Nov. 10.

Police told KSAT on Tuesday that Cantu is a teacher at McCollum High School. McCollum’s website lists Cantu as a mariachi teacher.

The victim, a 16-year-old student, told officials she was walking around school grounds on Nov. 10 when she was confronted by Cantu, according to the arrest affidavit.

When asked by Cantu about where she was going, the victim said she was skipping third period because her current teacher had made her feel uncomfortable, the affidavit said.

Cantu invited the teen to his classroom and told her she could join a new class he was starting, according to the arrest document.

The victim left the classroom after the period ended and returned around lunchtime to ask Cantu if she would be moved to his class.

According to the affidavit, the victim noticed another female student hug the suspect, so she gave him one.

Cantu later sent the other student out of the classroom and told the victim to stay, the affidavit said.

He then began sexually assaulting the victim until there was a knock at the door and he told her to “act normal” and come back after school, according to the arrest document.

The victim came back around 3:30 p.m., and Cantu sexually assaulted the victim again, the affidavit said.

Officials said two witnesses, including one custodian, had previously reported Cantu for having female students alone in his classroom with the door closed. However, at the time of the affidavit’s writing, he still worked as a teacher at McCollum High School.

When the arrest happened, Harlandale ISD sent the following statement:

“A staff member at McCollum High School was taken into custody today following an allegation reported to law enforcement.

“Harlandale ISD followed all required procedures as soon as the allegation was brought forward, including immediately notifying the appropriate law enforcement agencies and the required external entities. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and a District crisis team will be at McCollum High School tomorrow.

“Student safety guides every decision we make, and we take any concern involving a student seriously. Because this is an active investigation, the district cannot provide additional information at this time.”

KSAT has reached out to Harlandale ISD for an updated statement.

Cantu was taken into custody on Tuesday under a $150,000 bond, court records show. He is still in jail as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with any information to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

