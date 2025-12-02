Texas Medical Board temporarily suspends license of SA pediatrician accused of sexual assault of child

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients had his Texas medical license temporarily suspended, according to the Texas Medical Board.

Gabriel Perez, 50, was arrested on Nov. 21 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy during an annual checkup, an arrest affidavit states.

Recommended Videos

A disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended Perez’s Texas medical license on Nov. 25.

“After reviewing the evidence in the case, the Panel finds that Respondent’s continued practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to the public welfare,” the order of temporary suspension states.

The document states that a hearing on the application for temporary suspension with notice will be scheduled before a Disciplinary Panel of the Board “at a date to be determined as soon as practicable, at the offices of the Board, unless such hearing is specifically waved by Respondent.”

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy reported to his parents an assault that occurred in 2022, when he was 13 years old. Perez had been the boy’s pediatrician since he was around 5 or 6 years old, the San Antonio Police Department said in a preliminary report.

The affidavit states Perez would allegedly ask the boy’s mother to leave the examination room before becoming increasingly inappropriate with him.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or may know a victim in the case, is urged to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit.

Read also: