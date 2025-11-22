Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio pediatrician arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of child, police say

Detectives believe there may be additional victims

Avery Everett, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A pediatrician was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to San Antonio police.

Gabriel Perez, 50, was arrested Friday. Police said a boy between 10 and 16 years old told his parents that he had been assaulted by Perez.

Detectives investigated and determined they had enough evidence to arrest Perez. He was apprehended at his home without further incident, police said.

Police said they could not share the practice where Perez worked.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or may know a victim in the case, is urged to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit.

