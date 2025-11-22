San Antonio pediatrician arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of child, police say Detectives believe there may be additional victims SAN ANTONIO – A pediatrician was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to San Antonio police.
Gabriel Perez, 50, was arrested Friday. Police said a boy between 10 and 16 years old told his parents that he had been assaulted by Perez.
Detectives investigated and determined they had enough evidence to arrest Perez. He was apprehended at his home without further incident, police said.
Police said they could not share the practice where Perez worked.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or may know a victim in the case, is urged to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River ▶ 0:48 Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera ▶ 1:58 Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage ▶ 1:23 New mural on South Side celebrates San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club ▶ 1:37 Devin Vassell surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear ▶ 1:07 San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek ▶ 1:50 SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later ▶ 1:29 Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 ▶ 1:04 🌸✨ Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden ✨🌺 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders ▶ 1:34 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash ▶ 1:13 Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 1:30 Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? ▶ 1:15 A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving ▶ 0:15 Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability ▶ 1:20 New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight ▶ 1:22 Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says ▶ 0:53 Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ ▶ 0:41 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters ▶ 1:21 Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant ▶ 0:18 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 ▶ 1:40 Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time ▶ 1:14 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run ▶ 1:23 Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night ▶ 0:55 What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights ▶ 1:33 Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal ▶ 1:04 Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal Previous photo Next photo