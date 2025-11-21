Man sentenced to 70 years in Texas prison for crimes against children in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 70 years in a Texas prison on Thursday for crimes against children, according to Kendall County Criminal District Attorney Nicole S. Bishop.

Eduardo De Jesús Pineda Quinonez, 35, of Guatemala, was sentenced to 50 years for possession of child sexual abuse images and an additional 20 years for indecency with a child after pleading guilty to both charges.

A news release said Quinonez is expected to be released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement once released from prison.

Kendall County Judge Kirsten Cohoon with the 451 Judicial District Court handed down Quinonez’s sentence after he had entered a guilty plea.

According to the release, an 8-year-old victim had previously reported Quinonez to San Antonio police.

The Boerne Police Department took over the investigation and determined that the incident occurred on May 27, 2024, at the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park.

A Boerne police detective also discovered that Quinonez was in possession of a video that showed child sexual abuse images.

A search warrant was executed for Quinonez’s cellphone, which revealed that he had sent the video to eight other people in a group chat. Additional child sexual abuse images were also found on the device, the release states.

