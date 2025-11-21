Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
DPS seeking public assistance to identify woman killed in Wilson County crash
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site
Texas congressmen demand answers from Trump administration on North Side immigration raid
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio

Local News

Man sentenced to 70 years in Texas prison for crimes against children in Kendall County

Eduardo De Jesús Pineda Quinonez, 35, had pleaded guilty to multiple charges

KSAT Digital Staff

Eduardo De Jesús Pineda Quinonez's booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 70 years in a Texas prison on Thursday for crimes against children, according to Kendall County Criminal District Attorney Nicole S. Bishop.

Eduardo De Jesús Pineda Quinonez, 35, of Guatemala, was sentenced to 50 years for possession of child sexual abuse images and an additional 20 years for indecency with a child after pleading guilty to both charges.

Recommended Videos

A news release said Quinonez is expected to be released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement once released from prison.

Kendall County Judge Kirsten Cohoon with the 451 Judicial District Court handed down Quinonez’s sentence after he had entered a guilty plea.

According to the release, an 8-year-old victim had previously reported Quinonez to San Antonio police.

The Boerne Police Department took over the investigation and determined that the incident occurred on May 27, 2024, at the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park.

A Boerne police detective also discovered that Quinonez was in possession of a video that showed child sexual abuse images.

A search warrant was executed for Quinonez’s cellphone, which revealed that he had sent the video to eight other people in a group chat. Additional child sexual abuse images were also found on the device, the release states.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos