San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for attacking ex-girlfriend, leaving her in wooded area

Roger Arteaga Gonzalez was found guilty and sentenced on Wednesday

KSAT Digital Staff

Roger Gonzales is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (KSAT)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for attacking his ex-girlfriend with a knife and leaving her in a wooded area in 2023, according to the 81st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Roger Arteaga Gonzalez was found guilty on Wednesday in an Atascosa County courtroom of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Following the verdict, Gonzalez elected for the presiding judge to decide his sentencing. Subsequently, the judge ordered a 60-year prison sentence.

The charge originated from a December 2023 incident when Gonzalez attacked the woman while the two were driving.

At the time, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said its deputies later found the woman stabbed, beaten and covered in plastic in a pasture on the side of a road.

A nearby resident and veteran happened to spot the victim and called 911. Due to first responders’ efforts, the news release stated that the victim survived despite suffering significant injuries.

After further investigation, law enforcement, including the San Antonio Police Department, found Gonzalez at a home in San Antonio.

According to a previous news release, Gonzalez had been wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the crime.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services,, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Cente,r which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.,

