Woman hospitalized after being left for dead in beating, stabbing; man arrested, deputies say

Roger Gonzales is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly beat, stabbed and left a woman for dead in a pasture, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Gonzales, 31, was taken into police custody.

According to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had responded around 4 p.m. Friday to the 4000 block of Eichman Road, just northwest of Poteet for an injured woman.

Deputies say they found a woman beaten, stabbed and with her throat slashed and left for dead rolled up in plastic and placed in a pasture on the side of the road. She was taken to a San Antonio hospital in serious, but stable condition.

After following up unspecified leads, sheriff’s investigators and the San Antonio Police Department arrested Gonzales at a residence in San Antonio.

A press release says Gonzales was wearing an ankle monitor when the crime was committed.

Gonzales is charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, a first degree felony.

He is currently in the Atascosa County Jail and his bond has been set at $40,000.