‘Start shooting’: SAPD arrests man accused of threatening anti-immigration raid protest

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday accused of making a terroristic threat against a planned protest earlier this week.

George Hernandez, 48, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the terroristic threat charge, which is considered a third-degree felony.

According to Hernandez’s arrest affidavit, the Bexar County Democratic Party announced an “emergency rally” on its Facebook page scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road.

The site of the planned protest was the same location where federal law enforcement officers raided an “after-hours club” early Sunday morning and detained more than 150 immigrants.

In the comments section underneath the post, officers said they read Hernandez’s comment, who allegedly threatened violence at the protest.

“We need to get all our f------ guns and, f--- it, start shooting all these m------------,” Hernandez commented, in part, according to the affidavit. “I hate to say this. You want to bring the heat, expect the heat.”

Investigators said multiple people, who also saw Hernandez’s comment, contacted SAPD “out of fear for their safety and the safety of others.”

Through their efforts, and with the help of Facebook, officers said they were able to confirm Hernandez’s IP address data as well as his home address and phone number connected to his Facebook account.

As of Thursday afternoon, jail records show Hernandez remains in custody on a $35,000 bond.

