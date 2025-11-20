Texas congressmen demand answers from Trump administration on North Side immigration raid

The immigration raid, which took place at an “after-hours club” on Nov. 16, 2025, on the North Side, resulted in the arrests of at least 27 people with suspected ties to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Congressmen Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar are pressing the Trump administration for detailed answers regarding a North Side raid that led to the detaining of more than 150 immigrants, according to a joint news release.

The raid, which took place at an “after-hours club” early Sunday morning near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road, also resulted in the arrests of 27 people with suspected ties to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) after a search warrant was executed.

In the joint news release from the congressmen, Castro and Casar are demanding answers from the agencies that led the raid, which include the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI.

“After attempting to get pertinent information from your respective offices, we are addressing this letter to all of you pursuant to our responsibilities as congressional representatives of the area and pursuant to our duty to conduct rigorous oversight of federal and state activities,” the congressmen said in the release.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security released the identities of five of the 27 alleged gang members who were arrested on Sunday:

Brayann Ibraynn Morales-Rodriguez

Yoibert Geraldo Caldera Pulido

Jeison Javier Perez

Roiberth Jesus Campos Duran

Willy Yoel Arteaga-Tabares

Two other men — Marcos Contreras-Max and Edwin Javier Chinchilla-Lopez of Honduras — were taken into custody by ICE agents in the same raid, records obtained by KSAT show. However, authorities said the two men are not linked to TdA.

Other arrests include two people accused of human smuggling and money laundering and another person under investigation for cocaine trafficking, according to DHS.

“Any operation of this scale demands full transparency regarding the basis for the raid, which agencies participated, and the status of those detained,” Castro and Casar also said in the news release.

The congressmen have requested a comprehensive response to their questions by Monday, Nov. 24. Their questions include how the search warrant was obtained, the scope of the warrant, the exact number and nationalities of the detainees, their immigration statuses and whether any minors were detained.

Additional questions include the percentage of detainees with prior criminal histories and whether future operations are expected in the district and the surrounding areas.

The lawmakers also requested a copy of the warrant executed for the raid.

