San Antonio pediatrician sexually assaulted 13-year-old patient during annual exam, affidavit states

Gabriel Perez allegedly asked the victim’s mother to leave the room before performing sexual acts on the boy

Gabriel Perez, 50. (Bexar County Jail)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story describes details of the alleged sexual assault of a minor. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you are not alone. Click here for a list of resources available to sex crime survivors in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The pediatrician arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child allegedly performed sexual acts on a 13-year-old boy while his mother was out of the room, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Gabriel Moses Perez, 50, was arrested Friday after a boy reported to his parents an assault that occurred in 2022, the affidavit states, when the victim was 13 years old.

According to the affidavit, Perez allegedly asked the boy’s mother to leave the examination room before becoming increasingly inappropriate with the victim.

The child told detectives he first felt uncomfortable the year prior, when he was 12 years old.

In a preliminary report, the San Antonio Police Department said Perez had been the boy’s pediatrician since he was around 5 or 6 years old.

Detectives said that Perez denied the boy’s allegations, according to the affidavit.

Perez also received a formal complaint in February 2024, stemming from an incident with a 17-year-old boy.

In an interview with detectives, Perez allegedly said he had hugged and kissed multiple patients whenever he felt that they were stressed.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or may know a victim in the case, is urged to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit.

