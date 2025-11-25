San Antonio pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting patient no longer employed, CentroMed says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy during an annual checkup is no longer employed, CentroMed told KSAT on Monday.

Gabriel Perez, 50, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy reported to his parents an assault that occurred in 2022, when he was 13 years old. Perez had been the boy’s pediatrician since he was around 5 or 6 years old, the San Antonio Police Department said in a preliminary report.

“We were deeply disturbed to learn of the recent arrest of Dr. Gabriel Perez and sincerely regret any distress or harm this alleged incident has caused our patients and their families,” CentroMed said in a statement.

The affidavit states Perez would allegedly ask the boy’s mother to leave the examination room before becoming increasingly inappropriate with him.

Parents told KSAT they would take their children to be treated by Perez for years at CentroMed SA Pediatrics on Culebra Road.

CentroMed said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement to ensure Perez’s case is “thoroughly and appropriately addressed.”

On Monday, the Texas Medical Board said it could not “confirm, deny, or comment on any potential or pending complaints or investigations until action has been taken by the TMB Board” in Perez’s case.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or may know a victim in the case, is urged to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit.

Read also: