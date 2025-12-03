McCollum HS teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault of child, SAPD says

Edwardo Cantu, 46, was arrested on Tuesday. SAPD said the alleged assault, which involved Cantu and a teenage student, happened on Nov. 10

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale Independent School District teacher was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the alleged assault may have happened on school grounds at McCollum High School.

Police said the campus’ administration learned of the alleged assault on Nov. 19 “through word of mouth.”

Officers later obtained a warrant for Cantu, who was taken into custody without incident during school hours at the campus on Tuesday, SAPD said.

Police said Cantu did not have any criminal history.

KSAT has reached out to Harlandale ISD to confirm Cantu’s employment status.

The district sent KSAT the following statement:

“A staff member at McCollum High School was taken into custody today following an allegation reported to law enforcement.

“Harlandale ISD followed all required procedures as soon as the allegation was brought forward, including immediately notifying the appropriate law enforcement agencies and the required external entities. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and a District crisis team will be at McCollum High School tomorrow.

“Student safety guides every decision we make, and we take any concern involving a student seriously. Because this is an active investigation, the district cannot provide additional information at this time.”

Police told KSAT Cantu is a teacher at McCollum High School. McCollum’s website lists Cantu as a mariachi teacher.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with any information to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

