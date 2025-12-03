SAPD seeks tips into 2023 capital murder on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking tips into a 2023 shooting that left a man dead on the Northeast Side.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, officers responded to a shooting at the Blue Vine apartment complex in the 6900 block of North Vandiver Road.

When officers arrived, they found Zachary James Leard, 31, dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police said Leard did not live at the complex, and investigators believe he was attempting to meet with a person or people.

Police collected video evidence with audio near the scene. According to SAPD, a single gunshot could be heard at 2:37 p.m.

A minute later, Leard’s blue 2016 Nissan Roge “can be seen quickly approaching the intersection of Vandiver and Eisenhauer,” police said. The vehicle then stopped at the intersection before traveling northbound on Vandiver Road toward Northeast Loop 410.

Leard’s blue 2016 Nissan Rouge (San Antonio Police Department)

On Feb. 22, 2023, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Gardendale Road.

The shooter is wanted for capital murder. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-244-STOP or the SAPD homicide office at 210-207-7635.

