Family seeks justice for man found fatally shot in parking lot of NE Side apartment complex

Zachary Leard, 31, was well respected in LGBTQ community

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

A family is desperate to find justice for a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

San Antonio police said Zachary Leard was found in the back of a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of North Vandiver Road.

When Leard didn’t show up for work at a Chick-Fil-A, the victim’s sister, Joslin Leard, feared the worst.

“We heard on the news there was a man that was found in his thirties, shot and killed. And looking at his location, that’s where he last was,” she said.

Zachary Leard’s Nissan Rogue and cellphone were missing, but the SUV was later found at another location with the key in the ignition. Now, his family wants answers.

“I’ve been doing everything I can, making sure his story is out there,” Joslin Leard said.

She said he brother would do anything for his family. Zachary Leard was the sole caretaker of their mother.

“At the drop of a dime, he was there. If you needed him, Zac would be there for you,” Joslin Leard said.

It’s not just Joslin Leard’s family that is in mourning.

He was also loved by many in the LGBTQ community. Joslin Leard worked at Pegasus nightclub.

The Stonewall Democrats of San Antonio urging police to investigate.

In a social media post the organization posted " We will not rest until justice is served”

“Hundreds of people expressing their condolences, sharing memories. That’s just the type of person that he was,” Joslin Leard said.

Police are still looking for a suspect. If you have any information, call SAPD’s non-emergency number at 210-207-7273.

