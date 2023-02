Someone found the man with a gunshot wound in the back of a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of North Vandiver Road on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his mid-30s is dead after a shooting on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have suspect information. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

